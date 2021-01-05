Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway: Lundin Gets Nod to Drill North Sea Well

January 5, 2021

West Bollsta - Credit: Daniel Seljebø/Lundin Energy Norway
West Bollsta - Credit: Daniel Seljebø/Lundin Energy Norway

Lundin Energy has been granted a permit to drill the 16/4-13 S well in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, which granted the permit, said Tuesday the offshore well would be drilled using the West Bollsta semi-submersible drilling rig after concluding the drilling of wildcat well 7219/11-1 for Lundin Energy Norway in production license 533 B.

The drilling program for well 16/4-13 S relates to the drilling of a wildcat well in production license 359. Lundin Energy Norway is the operator with an ownership interest of 65 percent. The other licensees are OMV (Norge) AS (20 percent) and Wintershall Dea Norge AS (15 percent).

The area in this license consists of the northeastern part of block 16/4. The well will be drilled about 6 kilometers northwest of the discovery well 16/4-6 S on the Solveig field.

Production license 359 was awarded on (6 January 2006, APA 2005). This is the sixth exploration well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Puradigm Technology for COVID-19 Mitigation on Rigs & Ships

Pandion Energy Acquires Part of Wintershall Dea's Interest in Two Offshore Blocks in Norway

Chiyoda to Design Floater for Kumul Petroleum in PNG

Sevan SSP Works on Cylindrical Floating Wind Foundation Design

Petronas, T7's Tanjung Offshore Ink Offshore Platform Deal

