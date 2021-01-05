Deputy CEO Leaves Havila Shipping

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Havila Shipping said Tuesday its deputy CEO Olav Haug Vikebakk would resign.

"The Deputy CEO Olav Haug Vikebakk will resign during the first quarter to take up another senior position in the region," Havila said.

Olav Haug Vikebakk took up the deputy CEO position in Havila back in 2018.

Prior to Havila, Vikebakk had had different leading positions in Rolls Royce, with the last one prior to joining Havila being Senior Vice President Customer & Service, Europe & Africa

Havila, which operates a fleet of platform supply vessels, anchor handling tug supply vessels, and rescue and recovery vessels, did not share details on Vikebakk's next position.



