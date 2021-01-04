Force Majeure Declared at Two Oil Terminals in Malaysia

Malaysia's Petronas said on Monday force majeure had been declared at its Miri and Cendor crude oil terminals in the final quarter of 2020.

Petronas declared force majeure at its Miri crude oil terminal on Oct. 29 as a result of the MV Dayang Topaz vessel collision on Oct. 27 at the Baram field, offshore Miri, Sarawak, a company spokesman told Reuters.

"Rectification work is currently being carried out at the Baram facilities which are expected to resume full production in Q3 2021," it said.

Separately, Petrofac, the operator of the Cendor terminal, declared force majeure at the hub on Dec. 4 due to a "technical malfunction", Petronas said.

"An investigation is ongoing and the Cendor terminal is currently on partial production mode," Petronas said.

