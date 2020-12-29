Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Charter Extension for Rem Offshore's Rem Saltire Vessel

December 29, 2020

Credit: Neil C McBride - MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Neil C McBride - MarineTraffic.com

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Rem Offshore said Tuesday it had secured a contract extension for its Rem Saltire offshore vessel.

Rem Offshore said in a stock exchange filing it "has been awarded an extension to the existing contract which will secure utilization for 2021."

CEO of Rem Offshore Fredrik Remøy said "The award of this contract in a challenging market demonstrates the competence of our organization, the skills of our marine crew and quality of our vessel. We are confident that Rem Saltire will serve our client and their end clients well, and contribute to their successful project execution."

While Rem Offshore did not say who the client was, it is safe to say the contract extension is with seismic surveyor Magseis Fairfield, which in September said it would use the vessel on a Gulf of Mexico project in 2021. 

Meanwhile, AIS data on MarineTraffic.com shows the vessel -previously known as Fugro Saltire - recently departed from Tampico to the deepwater Trion field on the Mexican side of the Gulf of Mexico.

This corresponds to an announcement by Magseis Fairfield made earlier this year in which the company said it had secured a deepwater Ocean Bottom Node project offshore Mexico.

Energy Geoscience Activity Vessel

Related Offshore News

Credit: Deme Offshore

All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm
Illustration only - Prospector 5 drilling rig - Image by Huw Gibby - MarineTraffic

Borr Drilling Names New CFO


Trending Offshore News

Credit: MarineTraffic

Brazilian Oil Firm Buys Offshore Drilling Rig for One...
Drilling
Fortuna - Image by: Michael Sturm/MarineTraffic.com

Fortuna Pipelayer Leaves Nord Stream 2 German Site,...
Offshore

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

Current News

All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

Putting Power on the Seabed: Edging towards a Subsea Powerhouse

Putting Power on the Seabed: Edging towards a Subsea Powerhouse

Charter Extension for Rem Offshore's Rem Saltire Vessel

Charter Extension for Rem Offshore's Rem Saltire Vessel

Sen. Schumer Calls for Offshore Wind Turbine Assembly Site to be Built in Brooklyn

Sen. Schumer Calls for Offshore Wind Turbine Assembly Site to be Built in Brooklyn

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine