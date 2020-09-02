Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Magseis Fairfield Gets Gulf of Mexico LOA

September 2, 2020

Rem Saltire - Credit:Neil C McBride/MarineTraffic
Rem Saltire - Credit:Neil C McBride/MarineTraffic

Marine seismic data acquisition company Magseis Fairfield has received a conditional Letter of Award from an undisclosed multiclient company for a four-month Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

"The survey is anticipated to start in the beginning of April 2021, and further extends the backlog for Magseis Fairfield’s ZXPLR crew on the REM Saltire [vessel]," Magseis Fairfield said.

“Our ZXPLR crew in the Gulf of Mexico has been working continuously since first deploying the ZXPLR node technology in Q4 2017 and we are glad to see a repeat customer now adding further to our backlog for 2021,” says CEO Carel Hooijkaas in Magseis Fairfield.

The LOA is subject to certain conditions, including that the client obtains the required survey permits, management approvals, and sufficient pre-funding, the company said.

Vessels Geoscience Activity Gulf of Mexico Seismic

Related Offshore News

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Platform Leaking Natural Gas in US Gulf of Mexico
A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Platform Leaking Natural Gas in US Gulf of Mexico
Production
A cold-stacked semi-sub in the UK - Image by David Dixon/Geograph

Seriously, UK Oil Firms Will Struggle to Find Semi-subs...
Energy

Sponsored

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Major Energy Companies Jostling for Ground in the Montney, but Small Cap Calima Energy Stands Alone

Insight

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Opinion: Turkey-Greece Conflict in Mediterranean Might Not be About Gas (Only)

Video

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

VIDEO: Tyra East, West Platforms Removed

Current News

PHOTO: Ninian Northern Topside Ready for Decommissioning at Lerwick

PHOTO: Ninian Northern Topside Ready for Decommissioning at Lerwick

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Down 19.9% in Hurricane Laura's Aftermath

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil Production Down 19.9% in Hurricane Laura's Aftermath

Wintershall Dea Installs Nova Field Risers

Wintershall Dea Installs Nova Field Risers

UK Offers 113 Offshore Oil and Gas License Areas

UK Offers 113 Offshore Oil and Gas License Areas

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine