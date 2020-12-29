Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Lukoil's North Caspian Sea Fields Hit Oil Output Milestone

December 29, 2020

Credit: Lukoil
Russian oil giant Lukoil said Tuesday its cumulative production of oil had exceeded 35 million tonnes at its Yury Korchagin and Vladimir Filanovsky fields in the North Caspian Sea.

"Lukoil carried on with these projects in 2020. In particular, new production wells were drilled, as well as side-track wells to intensify influx of hydrocarbons. In 2020, LUKOIL produced over 7 million tonnes at two aforementioned fields," the company said in an operational update.

The company also said it had started constructing infrastructure facilities at its third major Caspian project, Valery Grayfer field.

"Estimated plateau level for the field is over a million tonnes of oil per year. In April, LUKOIL installed jackets for the accommodation block, and in August – for the fixed ice-resistant platform. Shipyards in Astrakhan are constructing topsides of both platforms," Lukoil said.

Lukoil will continue the construction of facilities at Valery Grayfer field in 2021. Exploration and production drilling will take place at its other offshore fields.

In the summer of 2020, Lukoil drilled an exploration well at the Severo-Rakushechnaya prospective structure set north of Valery Grayfer field. The company also keeps up exploration works at Khazri and Titonskaya structures set in the Central Caspian.

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

All Jackets Installed at Moray East Offshore Wind Farm

Putting Power on the Seabed: Edging towards a Subsea Powerhouse

Charter Extension for Rem Offshore's Rem Saltire Vessel

Sen. Schumer Calls for Offshore Wind Turbine Assembly Site to be Built in Brooklyn

