Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Talos Energy, Pemex Continue Talks over Zama Offshore Discovery

December 23, 2020

Zama discovery location - Credit: Premier Oil - (Premier Oil owns 10% interest which it is looking to sell)
Zama discovery location - Credit: Premier Oil - (Premier Oil owns 10% interest which it is looking to sell)

Mexico's energy ministry has approved a 60-day extension for talks between state oil company Pemex and a private consortium led by U.S.-based Talos Energy Inc over the future of a massive shared crude deposit, Talos chief executive Tim Duncan told Reuters on Tuesday.

The energy ministry's previous deadline for a deal on an initial so-called unitization agreement for the offshore Zama discovery would have expired next week.

The country's energy ministry has agreed to let the parties continue negotiating through March 25, Duncan said, which would determine who runs the potentially lucrative project as well as a preliminary split of the reservoir, among other development details.

"Continuing talks with Pemex during the extended period represents the clearest and fastest route towards expedited first oil, which benefits all parties involved, including the government of Mexico," said Duncan.

The other members of the consortium are Germany's Wintershall Dea and Britain's Premier Oil.

Zama was discovered by Talos three years ago and is estimated to hold nearly 700 million barrels of oil in the Gulf of Mexico, due north of the Tabasco state coast.

Pemex claims more than half of Zama lies in its neighboring block, but only Talos has drilled several wells to confirm the contours of the reservoir, which in 2017 became the first major find by a private or foreign oil company since the previous government ended a 75-year-old state monopoly on exploration.

According to an engineering study from the technical oil consulting firm Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Talos' block holds 60% of the reservoir, while Pemex's holds 40%.

Neither the energy ministry nor Pemex's press office responded to after-hours requests for comment.

While unification agreements are common in the international oil industry, the talks over Zama mark the first time such a high-stakes deal is being negotiated in Mexico.

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; editing by Richard Pullin)

Energy Activity North America Gulf of Mexico Discoveries

Related Offshore News

The Shell Appomattox deep-water platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico - Credit:Allison Smith/Photographic Services, Shell International Limited.

Shell to Write Down O&G Asset Value by Up To $4.5B
Pacific Drilling drillships - Credit: Rab Lawrence/Flickr under CC BY 2.0 license

Pacific Drilling Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy as Court...


Trending Offshore News

Stena IceMAX- Credit: Paul McClimond/MarineTraffic

The Bahamas: BPC Spuds Perseverance #1 Offshore Well
Drilling
Credit: Gusto

Shelf Drilling Sells Jack-Up Rig to ADNOC for $77.6M
Drilling

Insight

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Video

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

Current News

Gallery: Heerema's Thialf Removes Sable Offshore Platforms (Canada)

Gallery: Heerema's Thialf Removes Sable Offshore Platforms (Canada)

Nord Stream 2 to Start Laying Gas Pipes in Danish Waters

Nord Stream 2 to Start Laying Gas Pipes in Danish Waters

Pacific Drilling Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy as Court Approves Reorganization Plan

Pacific Drilling Set to Emerge from Bankruptcy as Court Approves Reorganization Plan

Talos Energy, Pemex Continue Talks over Zama Offshore Discovery

Talos Energy, Pemex Continue Talks over Zama Offshore Discovery

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine