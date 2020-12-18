Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Polarcus, Sovcomflot in Seismic Survey Deal in Far East

December 18, 2020

Credit: Polarcus

Oslo-listed marine seismic company Polarcus has signed a memorandum of agreement with Sovcomflot for the use of one of its survey vessels on a project in the Far East.

The company said Friday the contract was signed with SCF GEO, a Sovcomflot Group firm, to provide 4D marine seismic acquisition services in the Far East for an unnamed "major E&P company."

The program requires one Polarcus ICE-1A class vessel and will start in Q2 2021, running for approximately 3 months.

"Contractual arrangements and associated third-party approvals are expected to be finalized before the end of January 2021," Polarcus said.

Polarcus did not say which vessel would be deployed for the project. 

Sovcomflot in September extended the charter for Polarcus' Vyacheslav Tikhonov seismic vessel for three years - starting on October 30. It was then agreed that Sovcomflot may redeliver Polarcus' Ivan Gubkin after September 21, 2020.

The Russian company returned the Ivan Gubkin vessel to Polarcus in September. The vessel, which had been on contract with Sovcomflot since 2017, is now again called Polarcus Amani. 

Polarcus at the time said that Sovcomflot continued to evaluate seismic acquisition opportunities for the Ivan Gubkin (now Polarcus Amani) vessel in 2021, as a source vessel and/or streamer vessel in the international market.

