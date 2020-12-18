Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Adds Two Wells to Deepsea Atlantic Rig Scope

December 18, 2020

The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig. (Photo: Marit Hommedal / Equinor ASA)
The Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig. (Photo: Marit Hommedal / Equinor ASA)

Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor has exercised its option to extend the contract for Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible drilling rig.

Odfjell Drilling said Friday that Equinor had exercised its right to add two new wells to the rig's contract.

Commenting on Friday, Odfjell Drilling said that the wells have been exercised under the continued optionality mechanism in the contract entered into between the parties in May 2018, as part of the overall Master Frame Agreement. 

The work will start after the completion of the current scope estimated to be in Q1 2021.

"The commercial terms are materially the same as for the recently announced Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 contract award," Odfjell Drilling said.

To remind, the two companies signed a contract for the use of the rig on Equinor's Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 field development in November.

Under the terms in November, the contract for the use of the Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig on the Johan Sverdrup is for twelve firm wells plus five optional wells. This contract is set to begin in the first quarter of 2022. The approximate contract value for the 12 wells at Johan Sverdrup 2 is scope is up to $150 million.

Drilling Activity Europe Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: Maersk Drilling

First Results Are In: Maersk Drilling's Hybrid Jack-Up...
The FSO Nabarima listing in the Gulf of Paria on October 16 (Photo: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea)

Venezuela: PDVSA Starts Oil Transfer from Troubled...


Trending Offshore News

(Image: Dominion Energy)

Keppel AmFELS Lays Keel for First Jones Act WTIV
Shipbuilding
Credit: Dogger Bank

GE to Deliver Giant 14MW Wind Turbines for Dogger Bank C...
Energy

Insight

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Video

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

ABS Discusses the Value of Digital Twins in the Offshore Sector

Current News

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

VIDEO: GIEK Discusses Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm Financing

Flurry of Charters for DOF Subsea

Flurry of Charters for DOF Subsea

Havyard Delivers Offshore Wind Service Vessel to Esvagt

Havyard Delivers Offshore Wind Service Vessel to Esvagt

Odfjell Drilling Nets Four-year Term on Wintershall's Brage Platform

Odfjell Drilling Nets Four-year Term on Wintershall's Brage Platform

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine