Construction Begins for Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm O&M Base

Construction has started on the Operations and Maintenance base at Montrose Port which will service the recently sanctioned Seagreen offshore wind farm which will be located off the coast of Scotland, UK.

Montrose Port was selected by SSE Renewables as the preferred location for its O&M base for the 114-turbine development last October, bringing investment and jobs to the local area for the 25-year life of the project.

Located at the Port’s South Quay, the base will include an operations building, a repurposed warehouse, a 50 meters high communications mast, and a pontoon for crew transfer vessels traveling to the Seagreen site.

Work on the operations building and repurposed warehouse is being undertaken by Montrose-based contractor Pert Bruce, which recently announced that up to 30 jobs for the duration of the contract which is scheduled to take around a year.

Chief Executive of Montrose Port Authority, Captain Tom Hutchison said, “This is a significant milestone for Montrose and we’re delighted to see work started on the base. “This 25-year commitment from Seagreen will ensure the ongoing investment and redevelopment of our existing facilities at the Port in line with our remit as a Trust Port. It also demonstrates our consistently flexible approach and long-term diversification strategy, as well as offering an outstanding opportunity for the local supply network.” Andy Kay from SSE Renewables said: “This is a landmark moment for our base at Montrose Port and for all the team involved in delivering the Seagreen Offshore Wind project.

“SSE Renewables is committed to supporting the local economy so this is good news for all the businesses in Montrose and Angus who will benefit from the construction and ultimately, the opening of the base in a few years’ time.” Dave Doogan, MP for Angus said: “This latest milestone in the Seagreen project is very positive and brings to life the extraordinary opportunity for Angus to get in at the front end of the massive offshore wind industry. “I look forward to seeing the completed facility and the many jobs and opportunities that will come with it,” Mhairi Gougeon, Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment and MSP for Angus North and Mearns said:

“This project is not just hugely significant for Montrose but for Angus and the wider North-East economy, with a long-term commitment from Seagreen that will bring jobs and investment to the area. Offshore renewables will play a vital role in Scotland’s green recovery and in achieving our net-zero ambitions, and it’s fantastic to see Montrose at the forefront of this exciting sector.”

The 1,075MW Seagreen project is located 27km off the coast of Angus. A £3bn joint venture between SSE Renewables and Total, Seagreen will be Scotland’s single largest source of renewable energy, providing enough clean energy to power 1.3 million homes.