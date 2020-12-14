Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Modec Nets Sangomar FPSO Operations and Maintenance Deal

December 14, 2020

Rendering of the Sangomar Field Development FPSO (Image courtesy of SOFEC)
Rendering of the Sangomar Field Development FPSO (Image courtesy of SOFEC)

Japanese FPSO contractor Modec has won a contract with Woodside for the operations and maintenance of the Sangomar FPSO in Senegal.

The deal follows a contract signed in January for Modec to deliver the FPSO for Sangomar field development  - Senegal's first offshore development.

The operations and maintenance contract will cover all in-country installation and commissioning activities following which an initial 10-year operations and maintenance term will begin. Extension options are included for every year after the initial 10-year term for up to 10 more years.

The FPSO will be deployed at the Sangomar field located approximately 100 kilometers south of Dakar, Senegal. The Sangomar Field Development is expected to be Senegal’s first offshore oil development.

Scheduled for delivery in 2023, the FPSO vessel will be permanently moored at a water depth of approximately 780 meters by an External Turret mooring system to be supplied by Sofec, a Modec company.

The FPSO will be able to process 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 130 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 145,000 barrels of water injection per day, and will have a minimum storage capacity of 1,300,000 barrels of crude oil.

Yuji Kozai, President and CEO of Modec said: "We are delighted and proud that Woodside awarded us the contract for the operations and maintenance of the memorable first FPSO for Senegalese waters further to another major contract for the supply of this FPSO."


Offshore Energy Industry News Activity FPSO Asia Floating Production Africa

Related Offshore News

Credit: Fokke/AdobeStock

Offshore Wind: Asia to Catch Up with Europe by 2025
Illustration - Credit: Agrarmotive/Adobestock

Atlantic Shores Bids to Build Up to for 2,3 GW of Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Maersk Developer - Credit: Maersk Drilling

Petronas Makes Its First Offshore Discovery in Suriname
Energy
(Photo: Dominion Energy)

US Defense Bill Affirms Jones Act Applies to Offshore Wind
Legal

Insight

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Video

Video: The Floating Production Market Faces Headwinds, But Opportunities Exist

Video: The Floating Production Market Faces Headwinds, But Opportunities Exist

Current News

Solstad Nets Charters for Platform Supply Vessels in Norway

Solstad Nets Charters for Platform Supply Vessels in Norway

Lundin Gets OK to Use Rowan Viking Rig at Edvard Grieg Field

Lundin Gets OK to Use Rowan Viking Rig at Edvard Grieg Field

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Works Resume Despite U.S. sanctions

Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Works Resume Despite U.S. sanctions

Neodrill Pens Neptune Contract for CAN Tech

Neodrill Pens Neptune Contract for CAN Tech

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine