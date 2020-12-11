Norway Launches Offshore Wind Research Center - Northwind

Norwegian government on Friday announced the launch of a major research center aimed at making wind power cheaper, with a big focus on offshore wind.

The Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Tina Bru, announced an investment of 120 million NOK (EUR 11.3 million, or $13.6 million) in the new wind power research center named Northwind, which will include more than 50 partners from research institutions and industry.

"The NorthWind research center will be at the cutting edge, working on innovations to make wind power cheaper, more efficient, and more sustainable. One of the center’s main priorities will be offshore wind research," a statement released Friday says.

Minister Bru said: “Rapid growth in offshore wind power internationally offers great opportunities for Norwegian businesses. Research and development is crucial to secure lower costs, less environmental impact, and improved operating models for such projects. I believe a longterm research center with industry partners, the research community and the government will contribute to further development of offshore wind power in Norway."

Northwind will bring together over 50 partners from research institutions and industry all around the world. It will be led by the research institute SINTEF, with partners NTNU (Norwegian University of Science and Technology), NINA (The Norwegian Institute for Nature Research), NGI (Norwegian Geotechnical Institute) and UiO (University of Oslo).



"The center's innovations will benefit the Norwegian industry and the world at large,” said Alexandra Bech Gjørv, CEO of SINTEF. "Offshore wind has the potential to meet the world's electricity needs many times over and innovations cutting its costs will help bring this renewable energy to the market even faster."



According to Sintef, the center, which will be in operation from 2020 to 2028, will draw on Norwegian research and the industry's long-standing expertise in offshore projects.

"It will provide an important launching pad for students in the field aiming to become the experts of tomorrow", said the rector of NTNU, Anne Borg.



International associated partners are: DTU, TNO, Fraunhofer, University of Strathclyde, NREL (National Renewable Energy Laboratory) and North China Electric Power University



