Havila Terminates Subsea Vessel Charter with DeepOcean. Seeks Payment

December 11, 2020

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila has terminated the contract with DeepOcean for the Havila Phoenix vessel, citing the latter's breach of contract obligations, and seeking payment.

The subsea vessel Havila Phoenix has since 2013 served DeepOcean, under a charter with a firm period until May 2023. The deal included further extension options beyond May 2023.

However, Havila said on Friday that DeepOcean had in mid-November sent a letter to the company regarding DeepOcean's intention to seek protection under British law for wind up of the UK based activities, including the company that has chartered Havila Phoenix.

"After having finalized the project Havila Phoenix was engaged in at receipt of the letter mentioned, Havila Shipping ASA has received no instructions regarding further use of the vessel," Havila said,

"DeepOcean has, as a result of their activities, or lack of activities, ended up in breach of contractual obligations, including payment default," Havila said.

"Havila Shipping ASA, today has, as a consequence, terminated the charter party.  Further, Havila Shipping ASA has requested payment from DeepOcean Group Holding BV in Netherland under the Parent Company Guarantee issued to fulfill the chartering company’s contractual obligations," the company added.

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

VIDEO: Floating Offshore Wind: Opportunities & Challenges

Why Green Hydrogen is Finally Getting its Day in the Sun

Petronas Makes Its First Offshore Discovery in Suriname

Aker Solutions, Equinor Sign $114M LoI for Kristin Sør Subsea Production System

Brazil: Karoon Offloads First Oil Cargo as Bauna Field Operator

