Long-term Equinor Charters for Havila Platform Suppliers

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Havila Shipping has secured two three-year contracts with Equinor for its platform supply vessels Havila Charisma and Havila Foresight.

According to Equinor, both contracts include four one-year options and have a total framework of close to NOK 800 million (around USD 90 million). The total framework includes options and costs related to Havila Charisma modifications for seismic support operations, Equinor said.



Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor’s chief procurement officer said: "We have received safe and efficient deliveries from Havila Shipping for several years and look forward to continuing our cooperation with the shipping company. Long-term contracts bring predictability to both Equinor and our suppliers, and form the basis of continuous improvement."

The vessels are part of a fleet of supply vessels supporting Equinor’s operations on the entire Norwegian continental shelf (NCS).

Conversion for seismic

Havila Charisma will be modified to support seismic services in the form of permanent reservoir monitoring. This includes increased accommodation capacity. The vessel’s capacities for supply duties will remain unchanged. Havila Charisma will sail from the supply base in Florø when it is not on seismic assignments.

"By modifying Havila Charisma to provide seismic services in addition to supply services, we are utilizing our scale advantage to achieve higher efficiency and flexibility in our operations,” says Morten Sundt, who is leading Equinor’s supply vessel activities on the NCS, said.

"The supply vessels along the entire Norwegian coast are the vital nerve of the more than 40 fields we operate on the NCS," he added.

At any time, around 30 supply vessels from various offshore vessel owners are in service to supply Equinor’s installations and rigs, not counting standby vessels and anchor handling vessels are additional.

Havila Foresight has its home base at Equinor’s supply base at Mongstad. With the new contract Havila Foresight will have supplied Equinor’s installations from Mongstad for 15 years.

Batteries

Both platform supply vessels have previously been fitted with a battery and adapted for shore power, which increases safety and reduces CO2 emissions.

All vessels on longer-term contracts for Equinor (approx. 20 vessels) have, or will have, a battery and a shore-power system within 2021, Equinor said.

"The two Havila vessels are among the most fuel-efficient vessels in Equinor’s fleet of supply vessels. Previously the vessels have been modified to ensure safer operations on board, such as heightened cargo rail on Havila Foresight’s loading deck," the company said.