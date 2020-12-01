Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Apache Hires Rem Offshore PSV Trio for North Sea Operations

December 1, 2020

Rem Cetus - Credit: Rem Offshore
Rem Cetus - Credit: Rem Offshore

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Rem Offshore has in the past few days announced long term contracts with Apache Corporation in the UK North Sea for three of its platform supply vessels.

Rem offshore last week said it had won contracts for the platform supply vessels Rem Cetus, Rem Mistral, and Rem Insula.

All the contracts are for one year, plus two yearly extension options.

Contracts for the Rem Insula and the Rem Cetus will start on January 1, 2021.

The contract for the Rem Mistral PSV is a one-year extension. According to VesselsValue, the Rem Mistral contract started on November 26.

"Rem have had several vessels on charter with Apache over the last years, and we are proud of continuing and expanding this good relationship,” Rem Offshore said.

Energy Vessels Activity Europe

