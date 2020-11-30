Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nippon Paint Marine's Coating Gets NORSOK Approval for Offshore Assets

November 30, 2020

Credit: Nippon Paint Marine
Credit: Nippon Paint Marine

Nippon Paint Marine has informed that the "self-indicating technology" incorporated into the company's special tank coating NOA60HS has been certified by the Norwegian Technology Standards Institution as meeting the requirements of the NORSOK M-501 standard.

The NORSOK M-501 standard gives the requirements for the selection of coating materials, surface preparation, application procedures and inspection for protective coatings to be applied during the construction and installation of offshore installations and associated facilities.

The standard aims to ensure coating systems are maintenance-, application-, and environmentally friendly, while providing optimal protection to the installation.

According to Nippon Paint Marine, its self-indicating technology allows applicators, surveyors, and inspectors to easily see whether the coating has been correctly applied.

"While various NOA products are available for different parts of ship and the anticorrosive needs of that area, NOA 60HS is designed specifically for use in ballast water tanks, oil and petrochemical tanks, and void spaces," the company explained.

Makoto Nakagawa, Marketing Manager, Nippon Paint Marine, said: “The addition of NOA60HS to the NORSOK M-501 approved product range marks a significant development for offshore vessels and installations, such as FSOs, FSRUs and FPSOs."

"As these assets are designed with much longer service intervals than conventional vessels, an effective and reliable long-life anti-corrosive tank coating is crucial to their safe operation. NOA60HS eliminates the risk of coatings applied with low film thickness, a contributory factor in corrosion influenced structural failure.”

Hiro Yamashita, Technical Manager, Nippon Paint Marine, said: “Applying coatings correctly, especially to edges and corners, improves the structural integrity of internal tanks and spaces, providing greater protection against corrosion and impact damage. If the coating appears transparent, then film thickness is incorrect. When it is opaque, NOA’s specified film thickness has been achieved.”

Nakagawa added: “The special pigmentation used in the NOA range is carefully adjusted to the correct dry film thickness of the system so the applicators and inspectors will see immediately if an area meets the specification or needs to be corrected to meet the specification.”

"By improving a tanks corrosion resistance through more accurate coating application, offshore vessels are less prone to needing emergency repairs and steel renewal work, remaining on station for longer,” said Yamashita.

Coatings & Corrosion Products Industry News Europe

Related Offshore News

© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt

DNV GL Suspends Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Work for Fear of...
Image by agrarmotive/AdobeStock

UK: Clean Energy Investments Could Grow North Sea Jobs to...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Premier Oil

Premier Oil, Rockhopper, Navitas Take More Time for Sea...
Energy
© Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt (File Photo)

Russia's Nord Stream 2 Set to Resume Pipe-laying Work
Offshore

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Current News

Environmental Activists Take Shell to Court. Seek End to Emissions

Environmental Activists Take Shell to Court. Seek End to Emissions

Sapura Berani Rig Moves to Start Drilling for Total in Congo

Sapura Berani Rig Moves to Start Drilling for Total in Congo

Energy Ministry: Norway's Oil Output Cuts End on Dec. 31

Energy Ministry: Norway's Oil Output Cuts End on Dec. 31

U.S. Crude Oil Production Rose to 10.86 Million bpd in September

U.S. Crude Oil Production Rose to 10.86 Million bpd in September

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine