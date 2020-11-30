Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Australia: ExxonMobil Calls Off Sale of Gippsland Basin Fields

November 30, 2020

Credit: ExxonMobil
Credit: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil has called off the potential multibillion-dollar sale of its oil and gas assets in Australia’s Bass Strait, according to the Australian Financial Review.

The decision by the U.S. oil major comes just six weeks after the deadline for indicative bids for the portfolio set by adviser JPMorgan.

“After completing an extensive market evaluation, ExxonMobil has decided to retain its operated Gippsland Basin producing assets in Australia,” a spokesman for ExxonMobil’s local affiliate Esso Australia was quoted by the AFR as saying.

He signaled that the sale process had not yielded attractive enough offers, the AFR reported.

An ExxonMobil spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Tom Brown

Related:

BHP to Sell Stake in Exxon-led Bass Strait Joint Venture

Energy Industry News Activity Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Keppel Offshore & Marine Wins $74,7M FPSO Conversion Work
Image Credit: ANDRÉ MOTTA DE SOUZA / AGÊNCIA PETROBRAS

Petrobras Cuts 5-year Spending Plan by 27%


Trending Offshore News

Credit: DJ/AdobeStock

Booming Offshore Wind Market Faces Shortage of...
Offshore
A BGP seismic vessel currently operating in the UAE - Credit: Celso Marino/MarineTraffic.com

ADNOC Awards Seismic Contract Worth up to $519 Million to...
Energy

Insight

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Tracking the Environmental Impact of the Oil and Gas Supply Chain

Video

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Video: In Offshore Wind, Size Matters

Current News

Offshore Wind Firm Ørsted Can Keep Its Name, Court Rules

Offshore Wind Firm Ørsted Can Keep Its Name, Court Rules

Polish Refiner PKN Increasing Renewables Focus. Sees Total Investment at $37B in 2020-2030

Polish Refiner PKN Increasing Renewables Focus. Sees Total Investment at $37B in 2020-2030

Reach Subsea Charters Two Olympic Vessels

Reach Subsea Charters Two Olympic Vessels

Equinor Cleared to Drill Exploration Well in Johan Castberg License Area

Equinor Cleared to Drill Exploration Well in Johan Castberg License Area

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine