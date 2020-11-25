Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SATH Floating Wind Concept Gets EC Funding Infusion

November 25, 2020

Saitec Engineering won $2.9m funding by the European Commission "Blue Economy Window" call, funding that will help to further develop its Offshore Floating Wind energy concept.

Funding for the SATHScale project will allow to address the challenge of bringing to market SATH floating wind technology to utility scale, exploiting real experiences of the ongoing open-sea 2MW demonstrator that will be deployed at BiMEP (Biscay Marine Energy Platform) in Biscay (Spain).

Prefabrication is one of the main advantages of this technology, according to Carlos Garrido-Mendoza, Head of R&D, Saitec Engineering. SATHScale will focus on the development of an industrialized fabrication system for mass production, covering the manufacturing process, transportation, installation, commissioning, O&M and dismantling of the floating wind platform.  The portability of the manufacturing is designed to allow the use of local labour to ease the management of projects and to enhance the local supply chain.

Another key point is the design optimization in terms of cost and dynamic behaviour. Getting feedback from real experience data and then checking this against the values obtained through conservative calculation will provide relevant information to be applied in the following design processes.

