Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seacat Services Orders Two Crew Transfer Vessels

November 23, 2020

Credit: Chartwell
Credit: Chartwell

UK-based offshore wind farm support vessel operator, Seacat Services has ordered two more Chartwell 24 crew transfer vessels.

The two vessels – to be named Seacat Sceptre and Seacat Sovereign – are designed by Chartwell Marine, and will be the first equipped with a new foil optimization and stability system (FOSS) designed by BAR Technologies. 

This system promises to enhance vessel stability, improving comfort for offshore wind technicians, and create substantial operational efficiency gains.

According to the press statement, the addition of the FOSS to the Chartwell 24 will help dampen pitch and roll, further enhancing its seakeeping capabilities and maneuverability. 

"This will ensure that technicians can be accommodated safely and comfortably for optimal job performance on arrival. Optimizing the vessel in this way also contributes to reduced fuel burn and emissions, with efficiency savings of up to 15%, representing a valid alternative to hybrid designs," the press statement further reads.

The deal follows Seacat’s order for two new BARTech 30 vessels in September, with the construction contracts for all four boats awarded to Diverse Marine. 

Seacat’s first Chartwell 24, Seacat Weatherly, was launched earlier in the year, and its sister vessel, Seacat Rainbow was delivered in October. Both vessels are already at work at UK offshore wind sites.


Offshore Crewboats Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

Credit: BW Offshore

BW Offshore, New Zealand Gov't Reach Umuroa FPSO...
Image Credit: glimpseofsweden/AdobeStock

European Union Eyes Mammoth Expansion of Offshore Wind...

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Webinar: Offshore Wind: North American Opportunities and Challenges

Current News

NKT Selected as Preferred Cable Supplier for European Offshore Wind Farm

NKT Selected as Preferred Cable Supplier for European Offshore Wind Farm

RCG Appoints Floating Wind Expert

RCG Appoints Floating Wind Expert

Offshore Driller Noble Says Reorganization Plan Gets Court Approval

Offshore Driller Noble Says Reorganization Plan Gets Court Approval

Ivory Coast: Foxtrot to Spend $315M to Increase Its Gas Output

Ivory Coast: Foxtrot to Spend $315M to Increase Its Gas Output

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine