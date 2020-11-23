Seacat Services Orders Two Crew Transfer Vessels

UK-based offshore wind farm support vessel operator, Seacat Services has ordered two more Chartwell 24 crew transfer vessels.

The two vessels – to be named Seacat Sceptre and Seacat Sovereign – are designed by Chartwell Marine, and will be the first equipped with a new foil optimization and stability system (FOSS) designed by BAR Technologies.

This system promises to enhance vessel stability, improving comfort for offshore wind technicians, and create substantial operational efficiency gains.

According to the press statement, the addition of the FOSS to the Chartwell 24 will help dampen pitch and roll, further enhancing its seakeeping capabilities and maneuverability.

"This will ensure that technicians can be accommodated safely and comfortably for optimal job performance on arrival. Optimizing the vessel in this way also contributes to reduced fuel burn and emissions, with efficiency savings of up to 15%, representing a valid alternative to hybrid designs," the press statement further reads.

The deal follows Seacat’s order for two new BARTech 30 vessels in September, with the construction contracts for all four boats awarded to Diverse Marine.

Seacat’s first Chartwell 24, Seacat Weatherly, was launched earlier in the year, and its sister vessel, Seacat Rainbow was delivered in October. Both vessels are already at work at UK offshore wind sites.





