CIMC Gretha SSCV En Route Back to China

November 19, 2020

Credit: CIMC Raffles
China's CIMC Raffles has informed that the CIMC Gretha semi-submersible crane vessel  left Curacao earlier this month and is on its way back "home" to China.

"CIMC Gretha, the semi-submersible platform managed by CIMC Raffles Asset Management Company, set sail from Curacao to Yantai, China on November 1, 2020. After the platform arrives [...] home, it will perform new tasks such as offshore installation services," CIMC Raffles said, without saying if there was a firm contract in place for the unit.

The CIMC Gretha is a 137.75 meters long, 81 meters wide semi-submersible unit.  The floater is self-propelled and equipped with DP-3 dynamic positioning system.

CIMC said that the unit, equipped with two 1800 tons Huisman cranes and the main deck area is 2000 square meter, was suitable for oilfield service, accommodation support, large module lifting, and wind power installation. 

CIMC Gretha operated in Brazil's deepwater sector for 5 years from 2013 to 2018. According to CIMC Gretha's AIS, the rig is currently moving offshore the Northeastern Brazil on its way to make a stop in Cape Town, South Africa, where it is expected to arrive on December 11, 2020

Energy Vessels Activity Asia Rigs China

