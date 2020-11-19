Sparrows to Maintain Morecambe Hub Cranes for Spirit Energy

Offshore crane services firm Sparrows has won a five-year contract by Spirit Energy to provide crane maintenance and lifting services across its Morecambe Hub assets in the East Irish Sea, off the UK.

The Morecambe Hub comprises of six fields, three of which have been operated by Spirit Energy for over 30 years. Gas-producing, the North Morecambe, South Morecambe and Rhyl fields are located approximately 25km south west of Walney Island, west England.

The contract will see Sparrows deliver crane maintenance on all fixed lifting assets across the Morecambe Central Processing Complex, DP6, DP8 and DPPA platforms. The provision of crane engineering, design services, and technical authority will be managed from the company’s headquarters in Aberdeen.

Stewart Mitchell, chief executive officer of Sparrows said: “Having recently refurbished the DP6 and DP8 cranes for Spirit Energy, we’re excited to be working with the team again to deliver a longer, more sustained lifting inspection and maintenance campaign in one of the UK’s most important gas-producing hubs."

Sparrows did not share the financial details of the agreement with Spirit Energy.

At its peak, the Morecambe Hub met 20% of the UK’s domestic gas demand. Gas from all the fields is processed at Barrow Gas Terminals, which is located near Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, before entry into the National Transmission System.