Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Offshore Wind Beefs Up Stake in Floating Wind Firm Principle Power

November 18, 2020

Illustration: Aker Offshore Wind
Illustration: Aker Offshore Wind

Norwegian offshore wind services firm Aker Offshore Wind has increased its stake in Principle Power, a company developing foundations for floating wind farms.

Aker Offshore Wind's stake in Principle Power will grow from around 20 percent to an expected 39 percent, after exercising an option to buy further shares in the floating wind technology company.

The transaction has a value of approximately NOK 180 million (around USD19,93 million). The acquisition of shares is funded by the proceeds from the private placement completed on November 16.

Astrid Skarheim Onsum, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Offshore Wind, a company focused on assets in deep waters, said: "Principle Power is established as the industry-leading provider of floating wind foundation technology, with more than 100MW of installed capacity by 2022.”

"We will actively work with Principle Power and the other shareholders to further develop technology and drive down costs across the value chain to ensure the most competitive offering globally,” she said.

Principle Power has an established track record from several years of offshore operations and 34,000 operating hours with its WindFloat foundation. 

It recently saw the installation of a 9.5 MW turbine in the Kincardine project in Scotland, the biggest floating wind turbine in the world to date. Three 8.4 MW WindFloat-supported turbines are also operating in the WindFloat Atlantic project off the coast of Portugal.

Floating offshore wind farms are a relatively nascent industry, however, according to forecasts in the Carbon Trust’s recent Floating Wind Joint Industry Projects report, an estimated 70GW of floating wind could be installed across the globe by 2040.

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

P40 platform - Credit: MarineTraffic

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore...
Stena Carron Drillship / Author: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0

ExxonMobil Makes Non-Commercial Discovery at Guyana's...


Trending Offshore News

Stena Carron Drillship / Author: Ronnie Robertson/Flickr - CC BY-SA 2.0

ExxonMobil Makes Non-Commercial Discovery at Guyana's...
Vessels
P40 platform - Credit: MarineTraffic

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore...
Deepwater

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

Current News

Last U.S. Offshore Oil Lease Under Trump to Test Industry Demand

Last U.S. Offshore Oil Lease Under Trump to Test Industry Demand

Ørsted Pens Offshore Wind Workforce Deal with NABTU

Ørsted Pens Offshore Wind Workforce Deal with NABTU

SUBSEA TECH: Compact Hydrographic System for Shallow-Water ‘Gap-Filler’ Surveys

SUBSEA TECH: Compact Hydrographic System for Shallow-Water ‘Gap-Filler’ Surveys

TECH: KENC Engineering Lifting Tool for Offshore Wind

TECH: KENC Engineering Lifting Tool for Offshore Wind

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine