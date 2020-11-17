Suriname Offers 8 Blocks in Shallow Waters

Suriname's Staatsolie has offered eight offshore exploration blocks in the shallow waters off the coast of South America's smaller country up for bidding.

Staatsolie, the national oil company of Suriname, said the blocks, covering around 13,524 km2, are located in the currently unlicensed and underexplored shallow offshore acreage of Suriname.

The blocks are located in the west of the Shallow Offshore area, south of the recent deepwater discoveries made in Block 58, and northwest of the onshore producing fields.

The data room opens on November 30, 2020, and bids are due by April 30, 2021, Staatsolie said. Staatsolia is being advised by Envoi Ltd throughout the process.

"Staatsolie is now inviting international and national oil companies to bid for one of more of the blocks on offer based on acquisition of new 3D seismic data in the 1st exploration phase with a drill-or-drop decision before drilling in subsequent phases," Staatsolie said Tuesday.

Credit: Staatsolie