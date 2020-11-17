Norway: Fred. Olsen, Hafslund Eco in Offshore Wind Pact

Fred. Olsen Renewables and Hafslund Eco have agreed to cooperate as equal partners on a 50/50 basis on the development of offshore wind and transmission concepts in Norway.

"The combination of Hafslund Eco’s competencies as a power producer and grid operator with [Fred. Olsen Renewables] experience within development of renewable and offshore projects gives the partnership a unique position to contribute to the realization of an offshore wind industry in Norway," Fred. Olsen Renewables said Tuesday.

The companies will cooperate on submitting a pre-application for the development of offshore wind projects at Sørlige Nordsjø and Utsira Nord, when the offshore wind areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf opens up in 2021.