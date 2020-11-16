Sapura Energy Wins E&C and Drilling Deals Worth $148,4M

Malaysia's Sapura Energy has, via its engineering & construction and drilling subsidiaries, recently won contracts worth RM611 million (around 148,4 million).

In Qatar, Sapura Fabrication has been awarded a contract for the provision of engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, and pre-commissioning of 2 Nos 16” pipelines in Al-Khalij Field, Block 6 in Qatar by Total E&P Golfe Limited.

The pipelines, which will be lined with corrosion-resistant alloy will be placed between DP4 & DP3 and DP3 & DP2 platforms.

The Al-Khalij field is located offshore Qatar approximately 110 km east of the mainland coast and approximately 40 kilometers North-East of Halul Island. The average water depth in the field is 59 meters. The works are expected to be completed by Q2 FY2022.

In Malaysia and Thailand joint operating area, Sapura Fabrication has won a contract for the engineering, procurement, onshore construction, transportation, and marine spread chartering, as well as offshore hook up and commissioning of Host Tie-In and Brownfield Modification at Jengka-A Wellhead Platform, Andalas-B Wellhead Platform, and MUDA Central Processing Platforms from Carigali-PTTEPI Operating Company.

The works are expected to be completed by Q3 FY2022.

In Congo, Sapura Energy's drilling subsidiary has been awarded a contract by Total for the provision of its tender assist drilling rig “Sapura Berani” services.

Sapura Drilling will provide the semi tender-assist drilling rig services for 3 wells starting in Q4 FY2021 for a period of 3 months offshore Congo. Total will have a one well extension option.



