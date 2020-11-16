Shell Extends Maersk Drillship Contract in Brunei

Less than a week after it was announced that Shell would hire the Maersk Viking drillship for one well off Brunei, the oil company has now decided to exercise the extension option to add one more exploration well to the work scope.

The contract extension has an estimated duration of 35 days, with work expected to start in May 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope.

The contract value of the extension is approximately USD 7.1m, including additional services provided.

The 227 meters long 7th generation drillship is expected to start drilling the first well for Brunei Shell Petroleum in March 2021

Maersk Viking is an ultra-deepwater drillship delivered in 2013. It is currently preparing for the drilling campaign for Shell, after having been warm-stacked in Johor, Malaysia.