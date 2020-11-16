Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shell Extends Maersk Drillship Contract in Brunei

November 16, 2020

Less than a week after it was announced that Shell would hire the Maersk Viking drillship for one well off Brunei, the oil company has now decided to exercise the extension option to add one more exploration well to the work scope.

The contract extension has an estimated duration of 35 days, with work expected to start in May 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s previously agreed work scope. 

The contract value of the extension is approximately USD 7.1m, including additional services provided.

The 227 meters long 7th generation drillship is expected to start drilling the first well for Brunei Shell Petroleum in March 2021

Maersk Viking is an ultra-deepwater drillship delivered in 2013. It is currently preparing for the drilling campaign for Shell, after having been warm-stacked in Johor, Malaysia.

Drilling Activity Asia Rigs

Related Offshore News

Credit: SBM Offshore

Topside Integration Works Kick Off on Liza Unity FPSO in...

Boston Dynamics Dog Robot 'Spot' Learns New Tricks on BP's...

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

VIDEO: Subsea 7 Expands Fleet with Newbuild Reel-lay Vessel Skandi Vega

Current News

OTC 2021 Postponed

OTC 2021 Postponed

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore Brazil

Petrobras Selling 50% Stake in Marlim Cluster Offshore Brazil

UK: SSE, Scottish Power, National Grid to Develop 4GW Subsea Power Link

UK: SSE, Scottish Power, National Grid to Develop 4GW Subsea Power Link

Atlantic Endeavor Crew Transfer Vessel Almost Ready for Launch

Atlantic Endeavor Crew Transfer Vessel Almost Ready for Launch

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine