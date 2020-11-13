Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tems Nets 'Major Contract' on Two Offshore Rigs in Trinidad

November 13, 2020

Illustration only - Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Bartkowski/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Offshore drilling rig - Credit: Bartkowski/AdobeStock

Oil and gas environmental management and compliance services company Tems International has said it has won "a major contract" for work in offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Aberdeen-based Tems said this week that the contract had started in September, with the company providing continuous environmental compliance and drilling performance management services onboard two rigs in the waters off the Caribbean islands. 

"Due to last between 12 and 18 months, the project got underway in early September.  The contract is with a major international oil and gas E&P company and is worth a high six-figure sum," Tems International said without disclosing the identity of the client.

"TEMS International engineers will work alongside rig personnel to ensure drilling operations adhere to or surpass local environmental regulations, while also improving the efficiency of drilling operations.  This can reduce drilling fluid usage and waste, provide significant cost savings – sometimes major six-figure sums – and contribute to a decrease in the carbon footprint of the drilling asset," Tems said.

Drilling Industry News Activity Rigs Trinidad Caribbean Islands

Related Offshore News

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

Vineyard Wind Facing More Permit Delays
Sangomar FPSO Render - Image Credit: Woodside

'Bittersweet Exit' - FAR to Sell Stake in Senegal Offshore...


Trending Offshore News

Springifeld workers on an offshore rig (File Photo: Springfield)

Ghana Tells Eni, Springfield to Unitize Offshore Oil...
Energy
Illustration only: A Sevan FPSO Concept

Equinor, Partners Eye Shore-Powered Cylindrical FPSO for...
Energy

Insight

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Video

Video: Recent Developments Driving Offshore Wind Markets

Video: Recent Developments Driving Offshore Wind Markets

Current News

DOF Subsea Names Acting CFO

DOF Subsea Names Acting CFO

Japanese Oil Firm Cuts Profit Guidance. Wants to Become 'Leader' in Offshore Wind

Japanese Oil Firm Cuts Profit Guidance. Wants to Become 'Leader' in Offshore Wind

Tems Nets 'Major Contract' on Two Offshore Rigs in Trinidad

Tems Nets 'Major Contract' on Two Offshore Rigs in Trinidad

Karoon Takes Over Bauna Field from Petrobras

Karoon Takes Over Bauna Field from Petrobras

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine