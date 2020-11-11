Equinor Awards Supply Bases Services Contracts Worth $155M

Norwegian energy firm Equinor has awarded Norsea Group, Saga Fjordbase, and ASCO Norge contracts for services at supply bases in Norway. The contracts are awarded on behalf of Equinor operated licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor’s chief procurement officer said: "Employing over 800 people, from Dusavik in the South to Hammerfest in the North, the bases create important activity in the local communities along the Norwegian coast. The new two-year contracts help secure jobs and enable continuity for the bases and the business clusters associated with them."

According to Equinor, the three suppliers have been delivering safe and efficient operations at the supply bases since 2015. The new contracts are awarded through an exercise of options included in the framework agreements established in 2015.

The contracts will start up on July 1, 2021, and have a duration of two years. The total value of the contracts is estimated at about NOK 1.4 billion. The scope includes terminal and warehouse services.

“The supply bases in Norway are cornerstones for our offshore operations all along the coast. In 2019, around two million tons of goods and bulk were shipped via these bases to serve our offshore operations. We look forward to further cooperate and improve together with our supply base service suppliers on safety, efficiency and sustainability,” says Roger Foss, manager of supply operations for Equinor on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Equinor has said that it cooperates with Norsea, Saga, Asco, and other suppliers at the bases to reduce CO2 emissions from logistical operations on the Norwegian continental shelf.

"A recent example is the common effort to enable shore-to-ship power supply, now in place at five of the bases. This significantly reduces both CO2 emissions and noise from vessels while docked at the bases," Equinor said.