Jumbo Completes CLOV Contract for Subsea 7. Uses AR Lens Aboard 'Jumbo Vision'

November 10, 2020

Credit: Jumbo
Credit: Jumbo
Credit: Jumbo
Credit: Jumbo

Dutch maritime heavy lift and transportation services firm Jumbo has completed the first of two contracts supporting two of Subsea 7’s EPIC projects for Total in Angola: CLOV MPP and Zinia Phase 2.

The company's Jumbo Vision vessel was used for the first campaign, called CLOV MPP,  picking up an empty 24-meter diameter carousel from Subsea 7’s headquarters in Dusavik, Norway. 

The H800 Class vessel then sailed to Halden, Norway to load a subsea umbilical, with the carousel and umbilical having a combined weight of 1,255 tonnes. The load also comprised numerous auxiliary equipment, including a level winder, tensioners, and workshop equipment.

In preparation for loading such a heavy carousel, Jumbo started engineering works with a comprehensive FEM (Finite Element Method) analysis. The purpose of this was to provide an overall assurance of safe loading and transport.

Jumbo said that the engineering work then continued with a shim plan to spread the load of the carousel evenly across the Jumbo Vision’s deck. Shimming is accomplished by levelling up sections of the deck with steel plates of varying thicknesses, thus preventing any deflections during transport.

Augmented reality

As the shim plan required the precise positioning of 156 different points on the deck, Jumbo used its augmented reality (AR) HOLO lens.

“This is a system that we have been developing and testing for some time – and we are proud to say that this is the first time we have use it for a client,” says Jumbo Project Manager Tijmen Bregt.

Jumbo explained that the HOLO system uses AR software and AR glasses to locate predetermined positions with pinpoint precision.

"Compared to carrying out this prep work manually, using our own AR technology is not only more accurate, it is also much faster, Bregt explains. 

The increase in efficiency is illustrated in the time taken to locate the 156 shim points.

"Using the HOLO system, our engineer was finished in about two hours, compared to one whole day using traditional methods.

After loading and sea-fastening, the Jumbo Vision returned to Dusavik, where the umbilical and equipment were trans-spooled and transferred to Subsea 7’s offshore construction vessel Seven Arctic.

Zinia Phase 2

Jumbo’s second contract, which started early October, is supporting Subsea 7’s work on Total’s Zinia Phase 2. For this, the Fairlane vessel will transport ten loaded flexible reels from Denmark to Luanda, Angola. These reels will be of various diameters and weigh in at 2,080 tonnes.

Once in Angola, the Fairlane will be on standby to supply reels consecutively to the Seven Arctic vessel as it carries out its EPIC campaign 150 km off the coast of Angola. Once all the flexibles have been installed, Jumbo will return all the empty reels and equipment back to Denmark.

 

Technology Offshore Vessels Activity

