Aker BP Extends Term for Stril Mariner ERRV

Norway's Simon Møkster Shipping has won a new contract for its Stril Mariner offshore vessel.

The contract, starting this month, is with the Norwegian oil company Aker BP. The vessel is expected to stay with Aker BP for three months.

Stril Mariner, built by Simek in 2009, is a 78.6 meters long PSV modified for ERRV services.

"The vessel has been in service for Aker BP and its predecessor BP Norge for 11 years and Møkster looks forward to continuing the ERRV services for Aker BP," Simon Møkster Shipping said.



