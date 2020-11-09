Petrobras Extends Contract for Prosafe Flotel

Offshore accommodation specialist Prosafe has won a contract extension with Brazil's Petrobras for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

The original three years and 222-day firm period were due to complete in July 2020, but the extension will result in operations through to mid-November 2021, Oslo-listed Prosafe said.

The contract extension allows for up to 30 days for 5-yearly class renewal inspections. The total value of the contract amendment including the extension is approximately USD 28.7 million.

The Safe Notos, a Dynamically Positioned (DP3), harsh environment semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, can accommodate up to 500 persons with extensive recreation facilities.

In addition to a large capacity open deck area and telescopic gangway, the Safe Notos provides Petrobras with a 300-tonne lift capability.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "Prosafe is pleased that an agreement has been found to extend the Safe Notos throughout almost all of 2021 at a premium rate compared to recent auctions. The Safe Notos has performed extremely well since commencing operations with Petrobras in December 2016, and we look forward to the continued operations."