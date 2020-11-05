Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Coastwise Orders Offshore Wind Crew Transfer Vessel

November 5, 2020

Credit: SeaZip

Coastwise Offshore Services has ordered a "monomaran" aluminum vessel for the offshore wind industry from the Dutch Next Generation Shipyards

The design of the vessel consists of 3 hulls, a middle center hull and 2 side supporting hulls and a cross structure,  which the owner says provides the stability of a traditional catamaran and the speed and fuel efficiency of a monohull. 

The vessel will be delivered to Coastwise in mid-022 and sail under the name of COS Mate. 

The aluminum vessel will be over 27 meters long, provide room for 30 passengers, and will be able to carry a load of 15 to 22 tons. It will be fitted with a deck crane. Its cruising speed will be 27 knots. 

Upon the completion of the vessel, Coastwise Offshore Services will outsource the commercial management of the Monomaran Crewtender to SeaZip Offshore Service in Harlingen. 

 

Front Puffin FPSO at the Aje field in which ADM owns a share - Credit: ADM Energy

ADM Energy Names CFO
Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Cash Buyers All Jacked-up for Rig Recycling

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

