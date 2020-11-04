Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Training Firm Upgrades UK Facilities

November 4, 2020

Scott Taylor, Maersk Training UK Head of Commercial
Offshore energy industry training firm Maersk Training has said it has recently invested one million dollars into its UK business, upgrading training facilities and increasing headcount.

"The funding will support the investment in its people, growing the headcount and upgrading facilities, courses and innovation in Aberdeen, which is the organization’s hub for all training activity in UKCS for oil and gas and renewables globally.

Maersk Training said the investment would see its fire and helideck training ground in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire significantly upgraded.

It will also increase Maersk Training’s offering in OPITO mandatory courses to complement its existing offering within oil and gas and renewables in Aberdeen and its five other UK sites. 

This year, the company has said it has introduced an upgrade to its Training Management Service (TMS), to improve processes for companies dealing with fewer headcount, and re-introduced its modular training units offering an effective and safer solution for delegate training.

Maersk Training UK Head of Commercial, Scott Taylor, said: “This investment will help showcase the Aberdeen facilities within the UK training sector. It is a direct illustration of Maersk’s dedication to the longevity of the oil and gas market, not only in Aberdeen but throughout the UK.

"Maersk has a strong focus and commitment to the North-east region and looks to further growing its industry leading profile in renewables. The company has seen significant changes this year with the introduction of a new leadership team, so it is great to see the company further invest in its people and the future of the Aberdeen business.”
 

