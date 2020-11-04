Russia: Gazprom Reports 'Record-high' Gas Inflow on Kara Sea Shelf

Following a recently announced gas discovery at an exploration well at the Kara Sea, off Russia's North, Gazprom has tested the upper levels at the same well at the Leningradskoye field, and has reported 'record high' results.

"In the course of the exploration activities, commercial gas inflow of over 1 million cubic meters per day was obtained. This is a record-high figure for the fields located on the Arctic shelf of Russia, which proves that the productivity of the Leningradskoye field is much higher than anticipated," the company said.

The Leningradskoye gas and condensate field is located in the Kara Sea within the Leningradsky licensed block. The field's current recoverable gas reserves are estimated to total 1.9 trillion cubic meters and, according to Gazprom, are classified as unique.

As previously reported, Gazprom in October discovered a new gas deposit at the field as a result of drilling and testing of an exploratory well.

"Commercial gas inflow was obtained with a flow rate of about 600,000 cubic meters per day, which proves that the new deposit contains substantial amounts of gas," Gazprom said of the October discovery.

In 2019, Gazprom discovered the Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye fields on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea. In 2020, the Company discovered the 75 Years of Victory field on the Yamal shelf.

The Dinkov field is situated within the Rusanovsky licensed block. Gazprom says the field is unique in terms of gas reserves: its recoverable reserves in the С1+С2 categories amount to 390.7 billion cubic meters.