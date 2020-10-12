Gazprom Finds "Substantial Amounts of Gas" in Kara Sea Field

Russian gas giant Gazprom has found a new gas deposit in the Kara Sea, at the Leningradskoye field of the Yamal gas production center.

Gazprom said: "As a result of drilling and testing of an exploratory well, commercial gas inflow was obtained with a flow rate of about 600,000 cubic meters per day. This proves that the new deposit contains substantial amounts of gas. Therefore, the field's commercial value is now much higher than before."

Gazprom said that this was its fourth major discovery made on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea over the last two years.

"The company will calculate the newly-discovered reserves of the Leningradskoye field and present the findings to the State Reserves Commission in order to record them in the state register," Gazprom said.

The Leningradskoye gas and condensate field is located in the Kara Sea within the Leningradsky licensed block. The field's current recoverable gas reserves are estimated to total 1.9 trillion cubic meters and are classified as unique.

In 2019, Gazprom discovered the Dinkov and Nyarmeyskoye fields on the shelf of the Yamal Peninsula in the Kara Sea. In 2020, the Company discovered the 75 Years of Victory field on the Yamal shelf.