DOF Subsea Nets 2-year Extension for Skandi Africa Vessel

November 3, 2020

Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Subsea has won a 2-year contract extension for its Skandi Africa subsea construction vessel.

Skandi Africa is a subsea vessel designed for harsh environment and deepwater subsea construction and flexlay operations. The vessel was built in 2015, when it began its five-year charter with Technip (now TechnipFMC).

DOF Subsea said the new contract for the 160.9 meters long vessel would begin in direct continuation with the current contract.  

DOF Subsea CEO, Mons S. Aase, stated, "Skandi Africa is the most sophisticated vessel in our fleet and we are looking forward to continuing the journey, delivering successful installation campaigns".

According to AIS data on MarineTraffic, the DP3 vessel is currently located in Balikpapan, Indonesia.

 

