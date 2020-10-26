Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Siemens, Carlyle Near $2.4 Billion Deal Over Flender Business

October 26, 2020

(Image: Flender)
(Image: Flender)

U.S. buyout group Carlyle Group Inc is nearing an agreement to acquire Siemens AG's mechanical drive arm Flender, for about for about 2 billion euros ($2.37 billion), Bloomberg News reported citing sources.

Siemens and Carlyle are finalizing terms of the deal that could be announced as early as this week, the report said.

Last week Siemens had asked Triton, Carlyle, CVC and Brookfield to submit final offers next week for the business, which has earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of just above 200 million euros and could be valued at 8-9 times that, according to sources.

Brookfield was outbid by Carlyle in the end, the report said, adding that the talks could still be delayed or fall apart.

Siemens declined to comment, Carlyle did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Flender supplies Winergy branded gear boxes and generators for wind turbines, gears and couplings for cranes, ships, oil and gas production, as well as components for the chemicals, pharma, cement and food industries.

Siemens bought Flender, which traces its roots back to a 19th century maker of belt pulleys, from Babcock Borsig in 2005. Flender has, however, not lived up to Siemens’ growth and profitability expectations.

The divestiture is a part of the industrial conglomerate’s plans to streamline its operations.


($1 = 0.8436 euros)

IReporting by Aishwarya Nair; Additional reporting by Alexander Hübner)

Equipment Technology Marine Equipment Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Hardware

Related Offshore News

Image by Sharkshock/AdobeStock

U.S. Offshore Oil Workers Flee from Rigs as Another Storm...
GE Renewable Energy

GE's Giant Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine Prototype Now...


Trending Offshore News

(File Photo: EnQuest)

Former Petronas Exec to join EnQuest Board
People
For illustration only - A PGS Vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS, TGS and WesternGeco Score Multi-year Seismic Deal...
Energy

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Siemens, Carlyle Near $2.4 Billion Deal Over Flender Business

Siemens, Carlyle Near $2.4 Billion Deal Over Flender Business

U.S. Offshore Oil Workers Flee from Rigs as Another Storm Heads for Gulf of Mexico

U.S. Offshore Oil Workers Flee from Rigs as Another Storm Heads for Gulf of Mexico

Lundin Gets Approval for North Sea Wildcat

Lundin Gets Approval for North Sea Wildcat

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Condition Monitoring

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Condition Monitoring

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine