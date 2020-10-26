Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Condition Monitoring

October 26, 2020

Image: Bosch Rexroth
Image: Bosch Rexroth

Tip #5: Condition Monitoring - If it isn’t broken, let it be

Contrary to popular belief, machines running smoothly should never be left alone. Regular hydraulic oil sampling will give insight to the overall systems health. Key indicators in the oil sampling report can be interpreted and used to diagnose an unhealthy system. In addition to sampling, it is also possible to continually monitor a hydraulic system via the cloud, and with a health index calculation, monitored devices will notify the user on any changes.

Learn more about the importance of offshore equipment hydraulic maintenance during a free webinar entitled: “5 Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance,” scheduled to be held October 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST.

Sign up here.

Technology Products Marine Equipment Offshore Energy Engineering Maintenance & Repair Condition Based Monitoring Hydraulics Hydraulic

Related Offshore News

SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel used by Husky to produce oil from its offshore oil fields in the Atlantic Ocean, off Canada. Image credit: Captain Robert Walsh/MarineTraffic.com

Canada: Cenovus Energy to Buy Rival Husky Energy in $2.9B...
Chevron CEO Michael Wirth - Image Credit: Chevron

Chevron Bets on Middle East Gas Riches and Reconciliation


Trending Offshore News

(File Photo: EnQuest)

Former Petronas Exec to join EnQuest Board
People
For illustration only - A PGS Vessel - Credit: PGS

PGS, TGS and WesternGeco Score Multi-year Seismic Deal...
Energy

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Siemens, Carlyle Near $2.4 Billion Deal Over Flender Business

Siemens, Carlyle Near $2.4 Billion Deal Over Flender Business

U.S. Offshore Oil Workers Flee from Rigs as Another Storm Heads for Gulf of Mexico

U.S. Offshore Oil Workers Flee from Rigs as Another Storm Heads for Gulf of Mexico

Lundin Gets Approval for North Sea Wildcat

Lundin Gets Approval for North Sea Wildcat

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Condition Monitoring

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Condition Monitoring

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine