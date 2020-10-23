Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Bangladesh Cancels LNG Import Tender over High Prices

October 23, 2020

Summit FSRU operates off the coast of Bangladesh (Credit: Diego Moreno/MarineTraffic)
Summit FSRU operates off the coast of Bangladesh (Credit: Diego Moreno/MarineTraffic)

Bangladesh is canceling another tender to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December, as it received one offer to supply the shipments that were too expensive, a senior energy ministry official said on Friday.

The offer from the Asian unit of Vitol to supply 138,000 cubic meters of LNG for Dec. 9-10 delivery was more than $2 per unit higher than the prices that Bangladesh pays under long-term contracts, said Anisur Rahman, senior secretary to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

State-run Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company, which is in charge of LNG imports into the country, canceled a tender for November delivery, citing the same reason.

"From December, we have a plan to import two cargoes of LNG from the spot markets each month," Rahman said, adding that both the tenders would be reissued.

Under its long-term deals with Oman Trading International and Qatar gas, Bangladesh pays about $5.50 to $6 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

Rupantarita bought Bangladesh's first spot LNG cargo ever from Vitol at $3.8321 per mmBtu for delivery over late September to early October.

However, prices for spot cargoes, or shipments typically for next month delivery, are gaining on expectations that colder weather during the Northern Hemisphere winter will increase LNG demand for heating.

Spot LNG prices for Asia were estimated at $5.80 per mmBtu as of last Friday, their highest in more than 11 months.

Bangladesh, with a population of about 160 million people, is set to become a major LNG importer in Asia as domestic gas supplies fall.

The country currently has two floating storage and regasification units with a total regasification capacity of 1 billion cubic feet per day, equal to about 7.5 million tonnes a year. 

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Energy LNG Vessels Industry News Activity Asia Floating Production FSRU Bangladesh

Related Offshore News

BW Offshore Liquidates Subsidiary after FPSO Stuck in New...
Colour and distortion correction of BioCam images. Image: Sonardyne

Seabed Imaging Re-imagined


Trending Offshore News

West Bollsta - Credit: Lundin Energy (Image Cropped)

Norway Rig Incident: Drilling Won't Resume Until Root...
Drilling
The FSO Nabarima listing in the Gulf of Paria on October 16 (Photo: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea)

Tanker Approaches Listing FSO Nabarima to Load Crude
Tankers

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Current News

Pacific Drilling Can't Appeal Samsung Drillship Case Ruling

Pacific Drilling Can't Appeal Samsung Drillship Case Ruling

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Five Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance

Equinor Gets Clearance to Drill Barents Sea Wildcat

Equinor Gets Clearance to Drill Barents Sea Wildcat

Former Petronas Exec to join EnQuest Board

Former Petronas Exec to join EnQuest Board

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine