Emerson's Automation Tech for BP's Caspian Sea Platform

Engineering services giant Emerson has won a $14 million contract to provide automation technologies for the new Azeri Central East offshore platform in the Caspian Sea, the latest development in the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli oilfield.

Emerson will serve as the main automation contractor to help BP bring the fast-track project onstream in 2023. The company said its digital twin solutions and cloud engineering services would help accelerate project execution.

"Emerson’s digital twin solution enables virtual testing and system integration while the platform is being built and provides a simulated environment for platform operators to train, helping ensure a safe, smooth start-up and ongoing operational excellence. Cloud engineering reduces engineering costs and time by enabling global teams to collaborate and engineer in parallel, regardless of location," Emerson said.

Per Emerson, automation technologies also anticipate safety risks and enable remote monitoring, which reduces exposure of people and extends intervals between major maintenance turnarounds.

Wired and wireless networks will connect more than 1,000 Emerson measurement instruments to monitor pressure, flow, temperature and pipework corrosion. Emerson will also provide all critical control, emergency shutdown and isolation valves, connected by its digital positioning technology.

“This latest project builds on the successful collaboration between BP and Emerson on the West Chirag and Shah Deniz Stage 2 developments,” said Jim Nyquist, group president for Emerson’s systems and software business. “Our extensive experience helping organisations achieve capital project success has enabled us to become a trusted partner to digitally transform mega projects such as Azeri Central East.”