Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Australia: Santos 3Q Revenue Drops on Lower Gas Prices

October 22, 2020

Bayu Undan - (Credit: ConocoPhillips Australia)
Bayu Undan - (Credit: ConocoPhillips Australia)

Australia’s Santos Ltd said on Thursday third-quarter revenue slid nearly 23%, hit by a drop in realized gas prices because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s no. 2 independent gas producer said sales revenue came in at $797 million for the quarter ended September, missing an RBC estimate of $814 million, and lower than the $1.03 billion reported last year.

Santos, like energy producers worldwide, was hit by a sharp decline in oil-linked liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices as excess supply and a pandemic-driven drop in demand hammered crude prices this year.

The Adelaide-based company said its average realized LNG price plunged 48.4% from the previous quarter to $4.27 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) in the three months to September.

However, it expects LNG prices to have bottomed out in the third quarter as countries gradually reopen their economies after lockdowns, reviving energy demand.

Production rose 26.8% to a record 25.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), as Santos increased its share in the Bayu-Undan offshore project near Darwin in northern Australia.

The company’s forecast for 2020 upstream unit production costs was lowered to between $8.25 and $8.75 per boe, Santos added.

($1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Bernard Orr and Devika Syamnath)

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Production Australia/NZ

Related Offshore News

Turkey's Oruc Reis seismic vessel - ©Sergey Moroz / MarineTraffic.com

Greece Calls for Tougher EU Stance Over Turkish...
Credit: Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling's Drillship to Drill More Wells for Total...


Trending Offshore News

West Bollsta - Credit: Lundin Energy (Image Cropped)

Norway Rig Incident: Drilling Won't Resume Until Root...
Drilling
The FSO Nabarima listing in the Gulf of Paria on October 16 (Photo: Fishermen and Friends of the Sea)

Tanker Approaches Listing FSO Nabarima to Load Crude
Tankers

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

Video: USCG Performs Rescue Drill on Wind Turbine off Virginia

Video: USCG Performs Rescue Drill on Wind Turbine off Virginia

Current News

The Pipeline Repair Busters: Being ready for the worst case

The Pipeline Repair Busters: Being ready for the worst case

Pipeline Inspection with Fast(ER) Results

Pipeline Inspection with Fast(ER) Results

Barcodes to Drive Down Pipeline Inspection Costs

Barcodes to Drive Down Pipeline Inspection Costs

Video: USCG Performs Rescue Drill on Wind Turbine off Virginia

Video: USCG Performs Rescue Drill on Wind Turbine off Virginia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine