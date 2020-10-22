Aker Carbon Capture, Vatenfall in Carbon Capture MoU

Norwegian carbon capture firm Aker Carbon Capture has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sweden’s power company Vattenfall to accelerate the evaluation of future carbon capture plants in Sweden and Northern Europe.

Aker Carbon Capture, an Aker Solutions spinoff, said the agreement would support Vattenfall´s ambitions to achieve negative emissions in waste and bio CCS plants and make it possible to live fossil-free within one generation."

Applying our HSE-friendly carbon capture technology at waste and bioenergy plants across Europe can enable companies like Vattenfall to achieve negative emissions and thus make a significant contribution towards battling climate change,” says Valborg Lundegaard, chief executive officer of Aker Carbon Capture.

“We look forward to cooperating with Aker Carbon Capture and together develop solutions for large-scale commercial bio-CCS plants in Sweden and Northern Europe. With Vattenfall´s extensive track record within sustainability for the energy sector and Aker Carbon Capture´s technology and experience in CO2 solutions, we believe we have an excellent opportunity to make the next steps on our climate agenda”, says Ulrika Jardfelt, head of Vattenfall’s Business Unit Heat Sweden.

Vattenfall has previously tested CCS technologies in Europe between 2008 and 2014. However, as Aker Carbo Capture puts it, CCS has taken many steps forward since then, leading to several projects moving forward both on the capture and on the storage side.

The company has highlighted the Norwegian full-scale demonstration project, Longship (Langskip) with its Northern Lights offshore storage facility, as one example. Also, Denmark is planning a “Greensand” storage project, utilizing existing oil platform infrastructure.

“As we prepare to deliver the capture plant for Longship, the Norwegian Full-Scale demonstration project, we see a sharp increase in companies across sectors that want to explore and realize carbon capture plants in the future,” says Lundegaard.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is non-exclusive and covers services related to advancing Vattenfall´s ambitions related to CCS and has a two-year timeline.