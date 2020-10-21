Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Lidar Tech Approved for Use by SGRE for Wind Turbine Testing

October 21, 2020

Siemens Gamesa recently tested a new technology together with ZX Lidars, and based on the results both on the medium range and long range measurements, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) approves the use of the nacelle-based Continuous Wave scanning Lidar ‘ZX TM’ from Lidar OEM ZX Lidars for Power Performance Testing.

In addition, operational ‘rotor equivalent’ power curves can also be measured with ZX TM’s 50 points around the full rotor swept area, particularly important for turbines with larger rotor diameters offshore and on onshore sites with complex veer or shear profiles.

This specific Lidar - ZX TM - allows the power curve of SGRE wind turbines to be measured and verified as a function of the Hub Height wind speed and may be, when agreed with the customer, used instead of the procedure described in the IEC61400-12-1:2017 (ed. 1/ed. 2) using a meteorological mast and anemometry installation.
