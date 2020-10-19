Oceaneering ROVs for Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

U.S. subsea services firm Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions has selected Oceaneering for ROV and support services onboard its four Jones act compliant offshore vessels.

Oceaneering will provide eight Millennium Plus ROV systems, personnel, and accompanying survey suites in a multi-year deal supporting Harvey Gulf Subsea's operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Ed Galloway, who was appointed head of Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions in August, having previously worked for Subsea 7 and Oceaneering, said: "Aligning with the global leader in the ROV industry and positioning them on the most versatile fleet of Jones act vessels in the GOM will provide seamless operations and value to the market for many years to come."



