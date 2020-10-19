Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oceaneering ROVs for Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

October 19, 2020

Credit: Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions
Credit: Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

U.S. subsea services firm Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions has selected Oceaneering for ROV and support services onboard its four Jones act compliant offshore vessels. 

Oceaneering will provide eight Millennium Plus ROV systems, personnel, and accompanying survey suites in a multi-year deal supporting Harvey Gulf Subsea's operations in the Gulf of Mexico. 

Ed Galloway, who was appointed head of Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions in August, having previously worked for Subsea 7 and Oceaneering, said: "Aligning with the global leader in the ROV industry and positioning them on the most versatile fleet of Jones act vessels in the GOM will provide seamless operations and value to the market for many years to come."


Offshore Energy Vessels Vehicle News Subsea Activity North America Gulf of Mexico ROV

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Recep Tayyip Erdogan/Twitter

Turkey Raises Size Estimate of Giant Black Sea Gas Find
Illustration; Workers boarding helicopters on an offshore installation in the North Sea.

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19...

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

Lounsbury Joins Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

Lounsbury Joins Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Tribology

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Tribology

Hydromea Launches LUMA X, Wireless Underwater Optical Modem

Hydromea Launches LUMA X, Wireless Underwater Optical Modem

Ultrabeam, USS team up to deliver Autonomous Pipeline Survey

Ultrabeam, USS team up to deliver Autonomous Pipeline Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine