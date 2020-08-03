Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ex-Subsea 7 Man to Head Harvey Gulf's New Subsea Services Business

August 3, 2020

Ed Galloway - Credit: Harvey Gulf International Marine
Ed Galloway - Credit: Harvey Gulf International Marine

The U.S.-based offshore support vessel operator Harvey Gulf International Marine has appointed Ed Galloway to manage Harvey’s new subsea venture company, Harvey Subsea Services. 

Galloway was previously Director of Gulf of Mexico Region for Subsea7/i-Tech7 where he ran the company’s IMR business, including related charters and engineering solutions. 

Prior to this, Galloway, a U.S. Navy veteran, spent 23 years at Oceaneering, working in various leadership roles, focused on their subsea business. 

Commenting on his new role, Galloway said: Having chartered vessels from Harvey over the years, I know the commitment the team puts into Safety and Maintenance for a “Jones act Fleet” that is purpose-built for the IRM/subsea construction environment.”

Harvey Gulf CEO, Shane Guidry, said: "We are extremely happy to have Ed Galloway join the new subsea business joint venture we are forming. I’ve invested over 450 million dollars building the undisputed best-in-class subsea vessels in America, all of which are Jones Act compliant.
Now, with Ed and our soon-to-be-named joint venture partner, we will execute projects with the upmost safety and operational excellence,  surpassing our competitors in both efficiency, and cost-effectiveness."


Offshore Vessels People Subsea North America People & Companies

Related Offshore News

For illustration only - One of Transocean's drillships - Credit: Ana/AdobeStock

Transocean's 20k PSI Newbuild Drillships to Cost $2,25B
Prospector 1 - Image by Erwin Willemse - MarineTraffic

Borr Drilling Wins Rig Work. Says Worst is Over for...


Trending Offshore News

A Noble Corp. Drillship - Credit: Alistair Peterson - MarineTraffic

Noble Corp. Files for Bankruptcy
Offshore
Image Credit: ScareTech

Scarecrow Saves Offshore Wind Farm Substation from...
Technology

Featured Webinar

Webinar: Floating Production Systems: 2020 Forecasts & Analysis

Four steps to successful rig intake

Insight

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Video

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Video: 'Hawk' Brings In Moray East Offshore Wind Farm Jackets

Current News

Shell's Crux Gas Field Development Proposal Accepted

Shell's Crux Gas Field Development Proposal Accepted

Fugro Conducts 'First Fully Remote Inspection' of Offshore Platform in UK

Fugro Conducts 'First Fully Remote Inspection' of Offshore Platform in UK

AFRY's Engineering Services for Vietnam Offshore Wind Farm

AFRY's Engineering Services for Vietnam Offshore Wind Farm

Pharos Energy Secures Two-Year License Extension at TGT Field

Pharos Energy Secures Two-Year License Extension at TGT Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine