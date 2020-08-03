Ex-Subsea 7 Man to Head Harvey Gulf's New Subsea Services Business

The U.S.-based offshore support vessel operator Harvey Gulf International Marine has appointed Ed Galloway to manage Harvey’s new subsea venture company, Harvey Subsea Services.

Galloway was previously Director of Gulf of Mexico Region for Subsea7/i-Tech7 where he ran the company’s IMR business, including related charters and engineering solutions.

Prior to this, Galloway, a U.S. Navy veteran, spent 23 years at Oceaneering, working in various leadership roles, focused on their subsea business.

Commenting on his new role, Galloway said: Having chartered vessels from Harvey over the years, I know the commitment the team puts into Safety and Maintenance for a “Jones act Fleet” that is purpose-built for the IRM/subsea construction environment.”

Harvey Gulf CEO, Shane Guidry, said: "We are extremely happy to have Ed Galloway join the new subsea business joint venture we are forming. I’ve invested over 450 million dollars building the undisputed best-in-class subsea vessels in America, all of which are Jones Act compliant.

Now, with Ed and our soon-to-be-named joint venture partner, we will execute projects with the upmost safety and operational excellence, surpassing our competitors in both efficiency, and cost-effectiveness."



