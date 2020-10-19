Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shelf Drilling's Jack-Up Rig Contract Suspended

October 19, 2020

Illustration: Jack-up rig being towed - Credit: bomboman/AdobeStock
Illustration: Jack-up rig being towed - Credit: bomboman/AdobeStock

Jack-up rig drilling contractor Shelf Drilling has said it has received a suspension notice for one of its jack-up rigs.

The Oslo-listed driller said Monday that a customer had sent it a suspension notice for the Main Pass I jack-up drilling unit.

Built in 1982 and upgraded in 2013, the Main Pass I jack-up is on a 10-year contract with Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia. The contract, which includes an annual rate adjustment linked to the Brent oil price, started in February 2020, following an extension granted in December 2019.

According to Shelf Drilling, the suspension for the F&G L-780 Mod II-design, three-legged jack-up, is for a period of up to 12 months.

"The foregoing suspension at zero dayrate is effective October 2020 and will automatically extend the term of the contract for a period equal to the suspension period," Shelf Drilling said.

Shelf Drilling had seven offshore drilling rigs on a contract with Saudi Aramco as per the latest fleet status report, released in August

Middle East Drilling Industry News Activity Rigs Shallow Water Saudi Arabia

Related Offshore News

Image Credit: Recep Tayyip Erdogan/Twitter

Turkey Raises Size Estimate of Giant Black Sea Gas Find
Illustration; Workers boarding helicopters on an offshore installation in the North Sea.

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration; Workers boarding helicopters on an offshore installation in the North Sea.

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19...
Energy
Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Prelude FLNG Won't Restart in 2020
Offshore

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

Lounsbury Joins Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

Lounsbury Joins Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Tribology

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Tribology

Hydromea Launches LUMA X, Wireless Underwater Optical Modem

Hydromea Launches LUMA X, Wireless Underwater Optical Modem

Ultrabeam, USS team up to deliver Autonomous Pipeline Survey

Ultrabeam, USS team up to deliver Autonomous Pipeline Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine