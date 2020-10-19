Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Hires TechnipFMC for Breidablikk Pipelay Project

October 19, 2020

Breidablikk - Credit: Equinor
Breidablikk - Credit: Equinor

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has said it has won a "significant" engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract by Equinor in the Norwegian part of the North Sea.

The contract is for the pipelay work at the Breidablikk development, including an option for the Subsea Installation scope located in the area close to the Grane Field, North Sea.

The Breidablikk project is a tie-back to the existing Grane offshore production platform. Equinor recently said that the expected production from the Breidablikk field would be about 200 million barrels, with investments totaling about NOK 18.6 billion (around $1,98 billion).

TechnipFMC’s scope includes the provision of flexible jumpers and rigid pipelines as well as pipeline installation work. As for the financial value, for TechnipFMC, a "significant" contract ranges between $75 million and $250 million. The contract follows a Letter of Intent signed by the two companies back in June 2020.

The Breidablikk development is subject to final approval by the Norwegian authorities.

The development concept selected for the Breidablikk field is a subsea development with 23 oil producing wells from four subsea templates controlled from the Grane platform. The Breidablikk field will be tied into the Grane platform for oil processing prior to being brought ashore at the Sture terminal.

Energy Pipelines North Sea Activity Norway Europe Production

Related Offshore News

Aoka Mizu FPSO used at Hurricane Energy's Lancaster field - Image by Hannes van Rijn/MarineTraffic.com

Rystad: UK North Sea Oil Output Will Never Again Surpass...
Illustration; Workers boarding helicopters on an offshore installation in the North Sea.

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19...

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

Lounsbury Joins Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

Lounsbury Joins Harvey Gulf Subsea Solutions

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Tribology

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Tribology

Hydromea Launches LUMA X, Wireless Underwater Optical Modem

Hydromea Launches LUMA X, Wireless Underwater Optical Modem

Ultrabeam, USS team up to deliver Autonomous Pipeline Survey

Ultrabeam, USS team up to deliver Autonomous Pipeline Survey

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine