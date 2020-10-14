Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BP to Start Shipping Gas from Azerbaijan to Europe by Year-end

October 14, 2020

Shah Deniz Bravo platform - Credit: BP
Shah Deniz Bravo platform - Credit: BP

Oil major BP has confirmed plans to start shipping natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe by the end of the year, as concerns about the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region have heightened.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been involved in the worst fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh since a 1991-94 war, prompting international diplomatic efforts to stop the conflict.

BP is a shareholder in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, designed to export energy from Azerbaijan's offshore Shah Deniz field to Europe.

It said in a statement the commissioning of TAP and the interconnecting pipeline built by Snam Rete Gas was expected to be ready in November.

"(This) will allow the Shah Deniz Consortium to finalize the final steps required to start the twenty-five years long supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan to customers in Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria as planned by the end of 2020," BP said.

The $40 billion Southern Gas Corridor will draw from Azerbaijan's giant Shah Deniz II field in the Caspian Sea and has the backing of the European Commission as it seeks to curb Europe's dependence on Russian energy.

From the fully completed Southern Corridor, Turkey will receive additional 6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Azeri gas per year, while 10 bcm is earmarked for Europe. 

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Energy Pipelines Activity Europe Production Gas Azerbaijan

Related Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Installs Premier Oil's...
Illustration; Workers boarding helicopters on an offshore installation in the North Sea.

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: Heerema Marine Contractors

Gallery: Heerema's Sleipnir Installs Premier Oil's...
Energy
Prelude FLNG - Credit: CapTom/MarineTraffic.com

Prelude FLNG Won't Restart in 2020
Offshore

Insight

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Don’t Go Chasing (Deep) Waterfalls: The Future of Drillship Financing

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19 Exposure in Helicopters

54 North Sea Oil Workers Isolating Over Possible COVID-19 Exposure in Helicopters

Shell Deepwater Picks Bentley Systems' Digital Twin Solutions

Shell Deepwater Picks Bentley Systems' Digital Twin Solutions

China, Philippines Eyeing Joint Offshore Oil Projects

China, Philippines Eyeing Joint Offshore Oil Projects

Environmental Protection Notation for Saudi Aramco's Offshore Vessel Fleet

Environmental Protection Notation for Saudi Aramco's Offshore Vessel Fleet

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine