Petrobras Taps Oceaneering for BOP Tethering Services

October 13, 2020

Credit: Oceaneering
Credit: Oceaneering

Subsea services provider Oceaneering has been awarded a BOP tethering services contract offshore Brazil with the Brazilian oil firm Petrobras.

The scope of work under the contract includes data acquisition and real-time riser analysis for dynamic positioning rig operations for up to seven wells in water depths between 150 meters and 700 meters.

The contract is for one year with the option to extend for an additional year.  Oceaneering did not provide the financial details of the deal.

Oceaneering will provide eight suction piles that will be manufactured locally as well as 10 wellhead load relief (WLR) tensioners, one monitoring system to be integrated on the BOP, and one suction pile pump to install the suction piles.

An anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel will launch and install the suction piles and tensioners. The drilling rig will be used to connect the tensioners to the BOP.

