Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil Prices Rise as Hurricane Enters Gulf of Mexico

October 8, 2020

Hurricane Delta - Oct 8, Credit: NOAA
Hurricane Delta - Oct 8, Credit: NOAA

Oil prices rose on Thursday as oil workers evacuated rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Delta, though fuel demand concerns persisted on fading chances for a U.S. economic stimulus deal and after a build in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.68%, to $40.22 a barrel at 0649 GMT, after falling 1.8% on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.74%, to $42.30 a barrel, after falling 1.6% on Wednesday.

With Hurricane Delta forecast to intensify into a Category 3 storm with winds of up to 120 miles per hour (193 km per hour), oil producers such as Chevron Corp have evacuated 183 offshore facilities and halted nearly 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil output.

The Gulf of Mexico produced 1.65 million bpd in July, according to the U.S. government. The region, which accounts for 17% of U.S. crude output, has been hit by several storms over the past few months, each of which only briefly dented oil output.

Potential production outages in Europe's North Sea because of a Norwegian workers' strike were also supporting prices.

The Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the North Sea's largest with an output capacity of up to 470,000 bpd, will have to close down production unless the strike ends by Oct. 14, field operator Equinor said.

ConocoPhillips will close down production at Norway's Ekofisk 2/4 B platform if the strike goes ahead as planned on Oct. 10.

On the demand side, hopes for a further pick-up in U.S. fuel demand faded as White House officials reiterated on Wednesday that "stimulus negotiations are off" a day after President Donald Trump halted talks on a broad relief package.

The possibility that there will be no upcoming economic support measures comes as government data on Wednesday showed demand for oil at U.S. refineries is 13.2% lower than a year earlier, underscoring the plunge in fuel demand from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"A piecemeal approach to U.S. fiscal stimulus is unlikely to alter a deteriorating demand outlook for oil," ANZ commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

The Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday did show U.S. gasoline stocks fell more than expected last week to their lowest since November, and distillate stockpiles also declined. However, crude oil supplies rose by 501,000 barrels, as production and imports climbed.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul and Shu Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Activity Production North America Gulf of Mexico USA Oil Price

Related Offshore News

ConocoPhillips' Ekofisk Complex - Credit: ConocoPhillips

Strike Could Shut a Quarter of Oil and Gas Output in...
Gjoea field - Photo: Øyvind Knoph Askeland, Norsk olje og gass/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 2.0

Norway: Six Offshore Oil Fields Shut as More Workers Join...


Trending Offshore News

Image by NickEyes/AdobeStock

Why We Should Leave Old Oil Rigs in the Sea – and Why We...
Energy
Shell's Appomattox deep-water platform, in the U.S. Gulf. Image: Allison Smith/Synthetic Pictures/Photographic Services, Shell International Limited.

Gulf of Mexico: Storm-weary Offshore Oil Firms Prep for...
Deepwater

Sponsored

Protecting the giants of the sea

Protecting the giants of the sea

Insight

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Global Energy Transition Already Well Underway

Video

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

GIEK Banks on Renewable Energy

Current News

OPEC Says Oil Demand to Plateau in Late 2030s

OPEC Says Oil Demand to Plateau in Late 2030s

Danish Gov't Calls for Talks on Future of its Offshore Oil and Gas

Danish Gov't Calls for Talks on Future of its Offshore Oil and Gas

Danish Offshore Wind Installation Firm Set for Oslo IPO. Picks New Name

Danish Offshore Wind Installation Firm Set for Oslo IPO. Picks New Name

Strike Could Shut a Quarter of Oil and Gas Output in Norway Next Week

Strike Could Shut a Quarter of Oil and Gas Output in Norway Next Week

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine